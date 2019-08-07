A man who shot into the air as Janesville police chased him July 4 was indicted by a federal grand jury for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison on Wednesday.

Antonio D. Sims, 39, of Janesville was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges he possessed a .40-caliber pistol and ammunition on July 4.

Janesville police said when Sims shot into the air during a foot chase on the near west side, the situation was perilously close to one in which police would have had to shoot.

Police recovered the gun, but Sims escaped. He was arrested by U.S. marshals in Mesa, Arizona, on July 10.

If convicted on federal charges, Sims faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Sims also faces state charges in Rock County Court of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting/obstructing and disorderly conduct.