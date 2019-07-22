JANESVILLE

A Janesville man faces a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving after a state trooper arrested him July 15 on Interstate 90/39 in the town of Harmony.

Joseph D. Rudnitzki, 49, of 1425 S. Jackson St., was fixing a tire alongside the highway when the trooper stopped to help and noticed signs of intoxication and an open can of beer and several unopened cans in the car, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

Rudnitzki also was cited for open intoxicants in a vehicle.

Rudnitzki registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.201 on the preliminary breath test, more than 10 times the level of 0.02 that he was required not to exceed after his previous intoxicated-driving conviction, according to the complaint.

Rudnitzki’s previous intoxicated driving convictions were in 1993, 1996 and 2001, according to the complaint.