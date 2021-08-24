Sorry, an error occurred.
Shane Okroley
JANESVILLE
A Janesville man faces a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving after town of Beloit police arrested him Aug. 13.
Shane M. Okroley, 31, of 252 Burbank Ave., Janesville, was held on a $1,000 cash bond after his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Aug. 17.
Okroley was arrested after residents reported a man stumbling around his car in the area of Lilac Drive and Inman Parkway at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 13, according to the criminal complaint.
Okroley’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2011, 2012 and 2015.
