JANESVILLE

A Janesville man faces a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving after town of Beloit police arrested him Aug. 13.

Shane M. Okroley, 31, of 252 Burbank Ave., Janesville, was held on a $1,000 cash bond after his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Aug. 17.

Okroley was arrested after residents reported a man stumbling around his car in the area of Lilac Drive and Inman Parkway at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 13, according to the criminal complaint.

Okroley’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

