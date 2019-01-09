JANESVILLE

A Janesville man charged in a Janesville car chase last August now faces a more serious charge in connection with a shooting in Beloit that occurred 10 days before the chase.

Deantionio M. Biffle, 27, whose previous addresses were in Janesville and Rockford, Illinois, is now listed in court documents as a resident of the Rock County Jail. He was charged in Rock County Court on Wednesday with party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The charge stems from a shooting Aug. 1 on Oak Street in Beloit in which a 15-year-old boy and 41-year-old man were wounded by gunfire, as police reported at the time.

Guns recovered in the chase were linked to the shooting incident, and two witnesses identified Biffle with 75 percent to 80 percent certainty as one of the shooters, according to the criminal complaint.

Biffle has pleaded not guilty to the chase-related charges, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

The chase happened when Janesville and Beloit officers responded to a tip that a second man involved in the shootings would be in the area of Lincoln Elementary School.

Deangelo M. Thomas, 21, of Rockford, Illinois, was the other man accused of firing a gun in the Beloit incident and who was with Biffle during the chase, according to the criminal complaint.

Thomas was charged Aug. 6 with party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and robbery in connection with the shooting. Thomas also faces charges arising from the chase, obstructing an officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to those charges. His cases are continuing in Rock County Court.

