JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested early Sunday morning on a fourth OWI charge, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers stopped Jarrod R. Harris, 29, of 2426 Sherwood Drive, for driving without headlights at 2:55 a.m. on North Ringold Street at Matheson Street.
Harris showed signs of impairment and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. A blood sample was taken for testing. Authorities are waiting on the results of the blood test, according to the release.
Harris was arrested on charges of fourth offense OWI, felony bail jumping and operating after revocation.
He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.