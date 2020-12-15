JANESVILLE
Authorities last week arrested a Janesville man armed with two loaded handguns who said he was going to kill someone in Elkhorn over a broken snow plow part, according to a Janesville police news release Tuesday.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies were able to stop David K. Krause, 56, on County H in the town of Sugar Creek—on the way to Elkhorn. He had two loaded handguns, “as well as other weapons,” the release states.
Janesville police responded to a domestic incident at a West Memorial Drive home at about 11:20 a.m. Dec. 9. They were told that Krause had left the home and wanted to kill someone in Elkhorn who had made the snow plow repairs, according to the release.
He had a .357 and 9 mm handgun and said, “Someone is going to die today,” the release states.
Krause was arrested on two counts each of recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, both as acts of domestic violence.
Rock County Court records show him charged from a Dec. 9 incident with misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty Dec. 10.