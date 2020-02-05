JANESVILLE

A Janesville man accused in three brutal assaults in 2018 was declared competent to stand trial in Rock County Court on Wednesday.

Dennis J. McNeal, 59, of 1807 S. Osborne Ave., had been declared either not competent or competent after four previous evaluations and treatment at a state mental institution.

Defense attorney Josh Klaff in October requested one more evaluation.

The latest evaluator found McNeal competent, and in court Wednesday, Klaff and Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik agreed to stipulate McNeal is competent, Urbik said after the hearing.

McNeal is charged with first-degree reckless injury, two counts of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon in the assaults at his home and a nearby residence April 3, 2018.

McNeal is accused of shooting his girlfriend, Laurie Ruosch, six to 10 times and seriously injuring Laurie’s daughter, Brenda Ruosch, and Laurie’s brother, Steven Ruosch.

McNeal has asked to plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect at the time of the assaults, but the court has rejected that motion.

Klaff asked for a May 19 status conference, which he said could become a plea hearing if a plea agreement is reached.

Judge Barbara McCrory also set a trial date of June 8.