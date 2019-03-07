JANESVILLE

Police arrested a Janesville man suspected of a seventh OWI early Wednesday morning, according to a police department news release.

Mark Matteson, 53, of Janesville, was stopped at 2:57 a.m. near West Court Street and South Chatham Street.

Matteson was driving erratically and showed signs of drug use when stopped. A field sobriety test showed signs of impairment.

Matteson was charged with felony seventh offense OWI, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and an operating while suspended citation.