JANESVILLE
Police arrested a Janesville man suspected of a seventh OWI early Wednesday morning, according to a police department news release.
Mark Matteson, 53, of Janesville, was stopped at 2:57 a.m. near West Court Street and South Chatham Street.
Matteson was driving erratically and showed signs of drug use when stopped. A field sobriety test showed signs of impairment.
Matteson was charged with felony seventh offense OWI, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and an operating while suspended citation.
