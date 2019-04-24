MADISON

A Janesville man was charged by a federal grand jury Wednesday with three counts of receiving child pornography.

Brian J. Garbe, 44, allegedly downloaded videos from the internet containing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct on three occasions in 2016, according to the indictment from U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.

If convicted, Garbe faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum penalty of 40 years in federal prison on each count.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Janesville Police Department investigated the alleged crimes.