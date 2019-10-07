JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was charged Friday with raping a girl he knows and at times giving her money like she was a prostitute, something the girl said made her mad, according to a criminal complaint.

Rock County prosecutors charged Quince D. Wright, 54, of 3205 Vold Court, No. 8, with repeated sexual assault of child. A conviction on that charge carries a sentence of life in prison.

A sheriff’s deputy reported to a local school Sept. 20 after the girl told a counselor that Wright had sexually assaulted her.

The preteen girl later alleged Wright had sexually assaulted her between November 2018 and the start of the 2019 school year. Over that time, she told authorities he touched her inappropriately and raped her in the back of his car.

He made sexual comments to her and told the girl when she turned 18 they “could do all this stuff,” according to the complaint.

During one car ride, Wright reached into the backseat and kept trying to touch the girl’s leg, which prompted the girl’s friend to later say “it went pretty far” and the girl should report what happened, according to the complaint.

The girl said she resisted and told Wright what he was doing was inappropriate, the complaint states. But the girl told police during one incident she was scared and he was being aggressive.

The girl told police Wright once offered her $500 for sexual intercourse, which she declined, the complaint states. During other instances of rape and sexual assault, he gave her cash—one time a $100 bill and other times $50 or $20.

A Rock County court commissioner Friday ordered Wright held on a $20,000 cash bond, court records show.

Wright is scheduled to appear in court at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday for an indigency hearing to work out if he can afford legal representation.