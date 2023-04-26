01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

JANESVILLE — A 27-year-old Janesville man has been charged with punching a 61-year-old man and taking his car keys.

Kyle Abrahamson was charged in Rock County court Monday with robbery with use of force and physical abuse of an elder (60 or older) person with the intent to cause harm and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

