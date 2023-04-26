JANESVILLE — A 27-year-old Janesville man has been charged with punching a 61-year-old man and taking his car keys.
Kyle Abrahamson was charged in Rock County court Monday with robbery with use of force and physical abuse of an elder (60 or older) person with the intent to cause harm and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
If convicted Abrahamson, faces up to $50,000 an or up to 22 ½ years in prison.
According to the complaint:
Police arrived at a house in the 400 block of Harding Street on April 19 for a possible robbery. A 60-year-old man had been punched several times and the suspect had driven off in a white SUV.
The man told police he was allowing a homeless woman to stay with him for a couple of days. She then brought her friend, Abrahamson, over.
The man said Abrahamson got upset and told him he was going to rob him and then began to punch him in the face. Abrahamson then began to rifle through the man’s pockets and took his keys to his home and his vehicle.
Prior to this, Abrahamson allegedly told the women that he was going to steal the victim’s car and asked her to participate by calling in the vehicle as stolen after they left and he would pay her.
Abrahamson then called two other men to come pick him up. They entered the house, one allegedly wearing a face mask and black gloves. The woman took this as an indication that they were going to try to steal the victims car.
She began taking photos of the suspects and then Abrahamson told the women “I’ll kill you…I’m not leaving without those keys,” and then began to punch the older man.
Abrahamson was on probation with an electronic monitoring device but had cut it off, police said.
