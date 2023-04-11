01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
JANESVILLE — A 27-year-old Janesville man has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, one count of exposing a child to harmful material and one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

If convicted, Christopher Senecal faces up to 188 ½ years and up to $510,000 in fines.

