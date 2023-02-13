01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Buy Now
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE -- A 20-year-old man from Janesville has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, involving videos of young girls shared online.

Brandon Reitan faces up to $500,000 in fines and 125 years in prison if convicted. He is free on a $25,000.00 signature bond following a Feb. 9 appearance in Rock County Circuit Court.

Tags

Recommended for you