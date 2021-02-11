JANESVILLE
A Janesville man has been charged with attempted armed robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety after Janesville police say he held a gun to the head of someone he knows.
Prosecutors on Feb. 5 also charged Derrick L. Robinson, 48, with felony bail jumping in connection with the Jan. 18 incident on Green Forest Run.
An officer responded the afternoon of Jan. 18 because a man said Robinson, whom the man knew as Robert, pushed him against a garage door wall, according to the criminal complaint. Robinson then pointed a gun at his temple, holding it there for about a minute.
The man said Robinson told him he would kill him multiple times, alleging the man owed him money.
The man told police he did not owe Robinson money, the complaint states.
He said he would give Robinson $200 to leave his apartment because Robinson had been an unwanted guest in his apartment for nearly two weeks, according to the complaint.
Robinson ran away after a friend of the man arrived upon hearing the screaming, according to the complaint. The friend told police she heard Robinson say, “Where is my money?”
Robinson is awaiting sentencing on a case in which he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, court records show.
A warrant was issued on the new charges.