JANESVILLE
A Janesville man charged with his fourth intoxicated-driving offense crashed into a terrace area after driving too fast in snowy conditions, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Rock County Court.
Janesville police say Andrew W. Reierson, 37, of 2213 N. Sumac Drive, drove while intoxicated at about 12:09 a.m. Jan. 31 near Holiday Drive and North Lexington Drive after he left Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery in Janesville.
A passenger in the truck he was driving told police Reierson reached a curve on North Lexington Drive, and the truck ended up stuck in the snow in the terrace area, according to the complaint.
Reierson's preliminary breath test showed showed a result of 0.344, more than four times the legal limit to drive, the complaint states.
Reierson has previous convictions for intoxicated driving in 2006 twice and in 2009.