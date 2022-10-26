01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE -- A 37-year-old Janesville man has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree reckless endangering safety with a  weapon, after allegedly hitting a woman with the butt of gun and threatening to hit her with a hammer.

Javaris Hewlett was arrested by Janesville police on Oct. 19 and charged in Rock County Circuit Court on Oct. 24. In addition to the two reckless endangering safety charges, he was also charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, which is also a felony, and misdemeanor battery and two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. 

