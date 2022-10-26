JANESVILLE -- A 37-year-old Janesville man has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree reckless endangering safety with a weapon, after allegedly hitting a woman with the butt of gun and threatening to hit her with a hammer.
Javaris Hewlett was arrested by Janesville police on Oct. 19 and charged in Rock County Circuit Court on Oct. 24. In addition to the two reckless endangering safety charges, he was also charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, which is also a felony, and misdemeanor battery and two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, officers on Oct. 19 arrived at an apartment building in the 200 block of Milton Avenue to find a woman and small child hiding in a laundry room. The woman said she had been hiding there since escaping a home in the 400 block of Eisenhower Avenue, where she had been staying with Hewlett for a week, after meeting him in an online dating app.
While she was at the home, Hewlett allegedly hit her in the face with the butt of a gun, threatened her with a hammer and also spit on her, poked her in the eye and threw a lit cigarette at her, which singed her hair.
If convicted on all of the charges, Hewlett faces up to 29 years in prison and fines of up to $72,000.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.