JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving after sheriff’s deputies were called to Rotamer Road near Henke Road early Monday morning for a report of men trying to flag down passing cars.

At 12:45 a.m. Monday, deputies encountered a parked SUV and two men who admitted getting into a fistfight over the TV show “How I Met Your Mother,” according to the criminal complaint.

Alan A. Huschka, 33, of 343 S. Fremont St., was charged with the felony offense and two counts of bail jumping for violating the terms of bonds in Rock and Walworth counties that required him not to drink.

The men said they had gone to the Packers game in Green Bay on Sunday, where they drank, and then drove to a downtown Janesville bar before driving to Rotamer Road.

It was not clear why the men were arguing over the TV show, which ended in 2014, other than that Huschka said they both loved it, according to the complaint.

Huschka’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2003, 2004 and 2008. At his hearing Monday, he was ordered not to drink or drive while his case is pending.