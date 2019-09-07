JANESVILLE

Rock County prosecutors charged a Janesville man Friday with fourth-offense intoxicated driving for an incident in July 2018, according to a criminal complaint.

At the time Janesville police accused Joshua R. Baumeister, 30, of intoxicated driving he had two other pending intoxicated driving cases, the complaint states.

Prosecutors amended the charging document Friday to reflect it being Baumeister’s fourth offense. Court records for his third OWI case—an incident from April 2018—show he was scheduled for a plea/sentencing hearing Friday morning.

Janesville police on July 11, 2018, stopped Baumeister near North Jackson Street for a traffic violation and saw him with a partially open 12-pack of Bud Light, according to the complaint. A preliminary breath test showed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.14.