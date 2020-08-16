A Janesville man was arrested Wednesday on a fourth charge of operating while intoxicated after crossing the centerline and nearly striking another vehicle, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.
A sheriff's deputy saw a car traveling southbound on Highway 51 near Highway 14 at varying speeds and crossing the centerline, according to the news release.
The driver, Anton C. May, 40, of 255 S. Jackson St., showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, according to the release. May was arrested after a field sobriety test and taken to the Rock County Jail.
He was released Friday on $500 bond with conditions not to drive and to maintain absolute sobriety, according to online court records.