ELKHORN

A Janesville man has been charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving in Walworth County Court.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Aug. 17, they found Joseph B. Frank Jr., 28, of 425 S. Jackson St., at a rest area on Interstate 43 in the town of LaFayette, trying to get a vehicle running and out of a ditch, according to a criminal complaint.

A deputy reported that Frank had a hard time standing and spoke with slurred speech, the complaint states. The deputy saw no ignition interlock device on the vehicle even though Frank’s driving privileges had been revoked for a previous alcohol-related incident.

Frank also was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping in connection with another pending intoxicated-driving case in Rock County Court, according to the complaint.

Frank was convicted of OWI once in 2016 and three times in 2018, according to the complaint.