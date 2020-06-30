JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was charged with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated and while revoked June 21 in Beloit, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in Rock County Court.
Beloit police say Charles G. Gray, 56, of 1900 Center Ave., drove while intoxicated shortly after midnight at Henry and Chapman avenues, where he didn’t have his lights on and used the wrong turn signal, the complaint states.
Gray admitted to drinking two beers before driving, according to the complaint. He has previously been convicted for OWI in 1995, 2013 and twice in 2015.