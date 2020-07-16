JANESVILLE
A Janesville man charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving also fled from police and drove with a revoked license, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Rock County Court.
A Rock County sheriff’s sergeant says at about 11:47 a.m. July 13, Curtis L. Olin, 55, of 709 Rockport Road, lower unit, drove at speeds as high as 100 mph on Highway 26, first in the town of Milton but later into Jefferson County, the complaint states.
When Olin eventually stopped, he told the sergeant that he did not have his license and that he had been drinking two beers before he stopped, according to the complaint. There was a can of beer in the center console cup holder.
A preliminary breath test showed Olin’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.268, the complaint states. Olin’s previous OWI convictions were from 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2002.