JANESVILLE

A Janesville man found asleep in a truck in Beloit early Friday morning was charged with eighth-offense intoxicated driving in Rock County Court on Monday.

Beloit police responded to a report of a truck stalled at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Hart Road in Beloit shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. An officer found Brian D. Burkheimer, 62, of 2116 Refset Drive, asleep in the truck, which was parked in the road without headlights or taillights on, according to the criminal complaint.

When the officer knocked on the truck's window to awaken Burkheimer, a dog in the back seat began barking and jumped out the truck's rear window, according to the complaint.

As Burkheimer tried to corral the dog, the officer noticed Burkheimer was walking slowly and with difficulty, according to the complaint. The officer also reported Burkheimer had slurred speech, droopy eyelids and dilated pupils.

Burkheimer failed field sobriety tests and admitted using methadone earlier in the day, according to the complaint. He was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital, where he agreed to have his blood drawn for testing.

Hospital staff then gave Burkheimer a dose of naloxone, and he "quickly woke up and became extremely agitated yelling profanities and demanding his handcuffs be removed," according to the complaint.

Burkheimer had previous OWI convictions in 1990, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2002.