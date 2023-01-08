A Janesville man was charged with multiple counts of domestic abuse and false imprisonment after he retaliated against his girlfriend when she confronted him over a dating app on his phone on Dec. 18.
Kija Ijaz Powell, Janesville, 25, was charged with false imprisonment, multiple counts of domestic abuse and intimidation of a victim, all felonies.
According to a criminal complaint, Powell was filming himself on TikTok intoxicated at his Amber Lane home on Dec. 18 when his girlfriend took his phone. She discovered the dating app Tinder installed on the phone. After she confronted him about the app, the man “snapped” and started to argue with her, according to the complaint.
The complaint says Powell started kicking the victim “many many times,” grabbed her by the back of her head, shoved her face down into a mattress multiple times and told her to not go anywhere. She was able to escape briefly, according to the complaint, but stopped after he told her to stop. She also said Powell punched her in the shin with his phone in his hand.
In the complaint, the man denied assaulting the woman but admitted to arguing and that he might have been using Tinder while drunk on the night of the incident.
The criminal complaint states that the responding officer reported seeing a quarter-sized bruise on the outside of the victim's thigh, a faint bruise on her left arm and a bruise on her right shin that was about 3 inches long.
The false imprisonment charge and a charge of domestic abuse strangulation and suffocation are each punishable with up to a $10,000 fine and/or up to six years in prison. If convicted of felony intimidation, Powell would face up to a $25,000 fine and/or a prison sentence of up to six years.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.