01STOCK_GAVEL_2

Updated Information

This article has been updated.

JANESVILLE -- A 19-year-old Janesville man has been charged with intentional first-degree attempted homicide in the stabbing last month of a 19-year-old Janesville woman who was an in-home caretaker for his blind father. 

The single felony charge was filed Friday in Rock County Circuit Court against Asher Spitz. Spitz remained in custody Monday, according to a Rock County Jail supervisor.

Tags

Recommended for you