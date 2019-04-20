JANESVILLE

A Janesville man found in a "trashed" apartment with nine dogs was arrested Thursday on charges of animal neglect.

Javier David Orozco, 19, of 1027 Jerome Ave., Janesville faces nine counts of animal neglect for failure to provide proper shelter for an animal and failure to provide food and water for an animal and probation violation, according to police reports.

Police found Orozco at 1816 Joliet St. No. 3, Janesville with nine dogs. Police described the apartment as "trashed" with animal feces and urine, according to the report.

The dogs were taken to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, according to the report.