MADISON
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has indicted a Janesville man in a string of robberies in Janesville, Fitchburg and Madison, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney in Madison.
The indictment charges Devonti M. Wilson, 36, of 540 Harding St. upper, Janesville, with robbing seven convenience stores or drugstores in Janesville, Fitchburg and Madison and trying to rob a business in Madison, all in September.
The indictment also charges Wilson with displaying a firearm during each robbery and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Wilson is accused of committing one of the robberies in Janesville on Sept. 8 and four more in Janesville on Sept. 10.
Leonora S. Blakley, 29, same address as Wilson, was charged in Rock County Court with committing five robberies with Wilson. She has pleaded not guilty.