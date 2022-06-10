A Janesville man has been charged with second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim after a female resident with dementia at a Milton assisted living facility told her sister she had been touched by him.
Douglas A. Hearn, 57, was charged in Rock County Circuit Court June 8 after the female victim’s sister and power of attorney in late March reported suspected sexual assault incidents in March. Hearn was arrested on June 6 after a DNA sample from the inside of his cheek matched bodily fluid found on the victim during a sexual assault exam.
The sexual assault charge, a Class C felony, carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and a maximum fine of $100,000.
Hearn was released on a $10,000 bond after an initial appearance and was ordered to have no in-person contact with the victim or the assisted living facility outside of a single supervised trip to collect his belongings. Judge Stephen D. Meyer also ordered Hearn to submit to location monitoring.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court on June 8, the victim’s sister began to suspect the sexual assault incidents after seeing her act “out of the ordinary,” including appearing shaken up and trembling following a trip outside of the facility to a store with Hearn. When the victim’s sister asked what was wrong, the victim began to cry and told her sister that “Doug was a bad person” and shared about alleged sexual acts he had done on her.
Through interviews with police and recorded discussions between the victim and her sisters, as well as the sexual assault exam results from the state crime lab, officers determined that Hearn had likely engaged in skin-to-skin contact with the victim. A swabbing sample of the victim’s clothing also matched Hearn’s DNA.
Hearn will be back in court Monday, June 20, for a preliminary hearing.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.