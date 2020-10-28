JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on an eighth-offense intoxicated driving charge early Wednesday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers saw a vehicle at 12:46 a.m. traveling on North Washington Street. After running the vehicle registration, police discovered the registered owner has a revoked driver’s license, according to the release.
Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Randy S. McDermott, 56, of 1021 Beloit Ave. He displayed signs of intoxication and failed a standard field sobriety test, according to the release.
McDermott was arrested on charges of eighth offense OWI, operating after revocation due to alcohol and probation violation.
Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw and are awaiting results, according to the release.
McDermott is currently being held at Rock County Jail.