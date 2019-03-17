JANESVILLE

Police arrested a 39-year-old Janesville man early Sunday morning on suspicion of seventh offense intoxicated driving, according to a news release.

Pharon J. Voegeli ran a stop sign near Milton and Mount Zion avenues at 12:32 a.m. Sunday. When police pulled him over, he exited his vehicle and tried to flee on foot, according to the release.

The officer used his Taser to subdue Voegeli after he resisted arrest.

Voegeli is being held at the Rock County Jail on charges of seventh offense intoxicated driving, resisting/obstructing an officer and a probation violation.