JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on a suspected fourth offense OWI charge late Monday night, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Police responded at 11:35 p.m. Monday, May 11, to 2922 N. Pontiac Drive to a report of an unconscious person in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to the release.
Robert E. Luek, 42, of Janesville, was found in the vehicle and showed signs of impairment from narcotics. Officers had Luek perform a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to the release.
Luek was arrested for suspected fourth offense operating while intoxicated.