TOWN OF ROCK
A Janesville man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of his fourth intoxicated-driving offense, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies were dispatched at 10:47 p.m. Sunday to 6219 S. Highway 51 after a resident reported a domestic disturbance, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The resident said Ryan H. Avery, 32, of Janesville had struck his girlfriend and was intoxicated. Avery had left the residence in his truck while deputies were en route, according to the release.
A deputy located Avery’s truck on Highway 51 near the residence. Avery showed signs of intoxication and admitted consuming alcohol before driving, according to the release.
Avery was arrested on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving and other domestic-related charges, according to the release.
He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.