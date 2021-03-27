JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on his suspected fourth intoxicated-driving charge late Friday, according to a news release from Janesville police.
Steven Faust, 55, of 803 E. Memorial Drive, was stopped by an officer on Milton Avenue near Morse Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. The officer noticed signs of impairment, and Faust failed field sobriety tests, according to the release.
Faust was also charged with operating a vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device and was taken to the Rock County Jail.