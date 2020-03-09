JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested a Janesville man Sunday evening for his suspected fifth intoxicated-driving offense, according to a news release.

An officer spotted Aaron J. Hoffmaster, 31, of 408 Wuthering Hills Drive, driving in the area of Pearl Street and Mineral Point Avenue at 6:44 p.m. Sunday.

Hoffmaster was stopped in the 400 block of North Jackson Street. He did not have a valid driver’s license and appeared to be impaired from drug use, according to the release.

After an investigation, the officer confirmed Hoffmaster’s impairment and arrested him on charges of probation violation and fifth-offense OWI, according to the release.

Hoffmaster is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.