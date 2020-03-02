JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested a Janesville man on a seventh intoxicated-driving charge Friday morning after he failed to stop at a flashing red light, police said.

Officers reported stopping a vehicle at 2:24 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Harding Street after the driver drove through a flashing red light at Centerway and North Parker Drive, according to a police news release.

Ladell T. Herron, 39, of 620 Eisenhower Ave., showed signs of intoxication when officers stopped him. A field sobriety test confirmed that he was legally intoxicated, and results from a blood test are pending, according to the release.

Officers checked state records and found six previous intoxicated-driving convictions, according to the release.

Herron was arrested on charges of seventh-offense OWI, operating after revocation, failure to stop for a flashing red signal and probation violation, the release states.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.