JANESVILLE
A Janesville man is accused of delivering a controlled substance to another man, which caused the man's death, according to a police news release.
Lucas A. Jacobson, 23, of Janesville was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, according to the release.
Jacobson was at the Rock County Jail on a probation hold at the time of the arrest. Online court records list his last known address as 1408 Hamilton Ave., Janesville.
Police say Jacobson in May delivered a controlled substance to a man in the 300 block of South Washington Street. They believe the same controlled substance caused the man's death, according to the release.