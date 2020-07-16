The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Janesville man in Jefferson County on suspicion of his fourth intoxicated driving offense Thursday night, according to a state patrol news release.
Joshua M. Osten, 29, of Janesville, was arrested after a concerned motorist reported a 2015 blue Dodge Dart driving erratically at about 7:08 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.
A state trooper saw the vehicle exit Interstate 94 westbound at Highway 26 in Johnson Creek, turn southbound on 26 and then re-enter I-94 eastbound, according to the release.
The trooper stopped the car at mile marker 268, and after the trooper observed signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests, Osten was arrested. He will be charged with fourth-offense OWI, felony bail jumping and operating after suspension, according to the release.