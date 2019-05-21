JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested late Monday night for a suspected fourth OWI, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies stopped Michael K. Diece, 61, of Janesville, for a traffic violation at 9:21 p.m. Monday at the 3500 block of North County F.
Diece displayed signs of impairment. Deputies conducted an OWI investigation and Diece was subsequently arrested. He was also cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, according to the release.
Diece is currently being held at Rock County Jail.