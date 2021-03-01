JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested early Monday morning of a fourth OWI charge, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Police responded at 2:21 a.m. to a report of disorderly conduct at a pub on East Milwaukee Street.
Investigating officers identified Anthony Q. Garthwaite, 41, of 2319 Newman St., as the suspect and located him at his residence, according to the release.
Garthwaite showed signs of impairment. He was arrested on a charge of fourth offense OWI.
He is currently being held at the Rock County jail.