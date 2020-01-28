JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested early Tuesday morning for suspected fourth offense OWI, according to a police news release.

Officers responded to a report of a purple Dodge Neon with a headlight out traveling south on Highway 51, according to the release.

Police pulled over Mark S. Erickson, 57, of 571 N. Pine St., on Highway 11, west of Highway 51.

Erickson showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for suspected fourth offense OWI, according to the release.

He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.