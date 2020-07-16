The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Janesville man in Jefferson County on Thursday night on suspicion of his fourth intoxicated-driving offense, according to a State Patrol news release.
Joshua M. Osten, 29, of Janesville was arrested after a concerned motorist reported a 2015 blue Dodge Dart driving erratically at about 7:08 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.
A state trooper saw the vehicle exit Interstate 94 westbound at Highway 26 in Johnson Creek, turn south on Highway 26 and then reenter I-94 eastbound, according to the release.
The trooper stopped the car at mile marker 268, and Osten was arrested after the trooper observed signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests. He will be charged with fourth-offense OWI, felony bail jumping and operating after suspension, according to the release.