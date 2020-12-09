JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on a fifth OWI charge late Tuesday night on the city’s south side, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Beloit Avenue and Kellogg Avenue after a report of a vehicle speeding in the area with an expired registration, according to the release.
The driver Adolph V. Crawford, 54, of Janesville, showed signs of intoxication when police pulled him over. He refused to comply with most field sobriety tests, according to the release.
Officers arrested Crawford on charges of fifth offense OWI, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Crawford is currently being held at Rock County Jail.