A Janesville man was arrested on a fifth OWI charge Monday night outside Domino’s Pizza, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police responded to a disturbance at 7:03 p.m. Monday between a man and women in the Domino’s Pizza parking lot at 1216 Milton Ave.

When officers arrived, they found Kenneth D. Williamson, 49, of 609 N. Pearl St., inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers confirmed he was the driver of the vehicle, according to the release.

Williamson displayed signs of impairment. After an investigation, police arrested Williamson for suspected fifth offense OWI and probation violation.

Williamson is currently being held at Rock County Jail.