The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Janesville man on gun and drug charges after a search of a home on the city’s west side.
The sheriff’s office conducted a search at 336 N. Washington St. shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
Scott R. Gumble, 56, was arrested on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, manufacturing/delivery of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, all within 1,000 feet of a park, according to the release.
Gumble was released because of the coronavirus pandemic and has an initial court date at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.