JANESVILLE
Police arrested a Janesville man on multiple drug charges Monday as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation, police said.
Jacob O. Johnson, 34, of 2225 Pioneer Road, Janesville, was arrested after officers from the Janesville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and Patrol Division served a search warrant at that address at 8:55 p.m. Monday, according to a police news release.
Johnson faces these charges:
- Possession with intent to deliver THC.
- Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines.
- Manufacture and delivery of meth.
- Manufacture and delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance.
- Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
- Possession with intent to deliver a non-narcotic.
- Possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.
- Maintaining a drug-trafficking place.
- Manufacturing of drug paraphernalia.
- Resisting arrest.