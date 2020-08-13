JANESVILLE

Police arrested a Janesville man on multiple drug charges Monday as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation, police said.

Jacob O. Johnson, 34, of 2225 Pioneer Road, Janesville, was arrested after officers from the Janesville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and Patrol Division served a search warrant at that address at 8:55 p.m. Monday, according to a police news release.

Johnson faces these charges:

  • Possession with intent to deliver THC.
  • Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines.
  • Manufacture and delivery of meth.
  • Manufacture and delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance.
  • Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
  • Possession with intent to deliver a non-narcotic.
  • Possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.
  • Maintaining a drug-trafficking place.
  • Manufacturing of drug paraphernalia.
  • Resisting arrest.

