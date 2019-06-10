JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested Sunday night on charges related to delivering heroin and injuring an officer.

Jacob T. Bradley, 22, of 944 Bedford Drive, Janesville, was arrested on three counts of delivery of heroin, three counts of maintaining a drug vehicle and one count each of possession with intent to deliver heroin, causing injury to an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Janesville police executed a search warrant at Bradley's home at 7:39 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Bradley resisted officers at the door of the residence before being taken into custody. Officer Natalie McDonald was injured while Bradley resisted and tried to flee, Sgt. Mark Ratzlaff said.

McDonald was treated and released from a local hospital, according to a news release.

Bradley and was being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance, according to the release.