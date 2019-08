JANESVILLE

A man accused of driving over curbs and hitting a street sign and a mailbox was arrested Friday morning on a charge of eighth-offense intoxicated driving, Janesville police report.

Police were dispatched to the area of Crosby Avenue and Harvard Drive for a report of an erratic driver at 8:02 a.m.

They arrested Daniel J. Knopes, 59, of 1010 N. Marion Ave., Janesville. The arrest also included charges of hit and run to property, driving after revocation and a probation violation.