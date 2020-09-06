JANESVILLE
Janesville police arrested a man on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving early Saturday morning.
The arrest of Samuel J. Crivello, 32, of 1111 Ruger Ave., Janesville, came during a traffic stop at 1:37 a.m. at Memorial Drive and Cornelia Street, according to a police news release.
Crivello was under a restriction of a maximum 0.02 blood-alcohol level from a previous case, according to the release.
The Rock County Jail would not accept Crivello for “medical reasons,” and he was released to a responsible person, according to the release.