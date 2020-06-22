JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested for a suspected 7th offense OWI after a traffic accident early Sunday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officer responded at 4:11 a.m. Sunday to a report of a traffic accident near North Washington Street and Mole Avenue.
David R. Green, 50, of Janesville, had been driving northbound when drove into two parked cars before hitting an Alliant Energy power pole. He had not received any injuries in the accident, according to the release.
Green displayed signs of impairment. Officers issued a field sobriety test, which Green failed, according to the release.
Green was arrested on charges of 7th offense operating while intoxicated, resisting an officer and probation violation. He was then taken and held at Rock County Jail.