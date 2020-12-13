JANESVILLE
A Janesville man is in custody on his fourth intoxicated driving offense after a crash Saturday evening on the city’s south side, police said.
Robert E. Luek, 43, Janesville, is at the Rock County Jail after authorities said they found him intoxicated after a two-vehicle, rear-end crash at Crosby Avenue and Rockport Road at 7:35 p.m. Saturday in Janesville, police said in a news release.
Details of the crash were not immediately available.
Luek was booked into jail after police said he showed signs of intoxication. Officers collected a blood sample from Luek, and results of a test for alcohol are pending, police said.
Police expect Luek to appear in court on a count of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, plus three counts of felony bail jumping and a count of driving while revoked, according to the release.